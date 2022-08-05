There’s an almost endless number of takeaways to choose from in Edinburgh, which is why it’s often so hard to decide. So we asked readers on our Facebook page their absolute favourite place to order food from in Edinburgh – from Chinese takeaways to Indian, Thai, fish and chips and kebab houses.
If you’re feeling ravenous and need some delicious food ASAP, here are their recommendations of the best takeaways in Edinburgh.
1. Street Box
Street Box in Raeburn Place, Stockbridge, is a Thai street food restaurant and takeaway serving tasty curries, stir fries, rice and seafood dishes as well as a generous vegetarian offering.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. Pure Pizza
Based in Morningside, Pure Pizza serves "Delicious pizzas for grown ups!" You can order from an extensive range of pizzas - from meat to gluten free and vegan - from Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
Photo: Pure Pizza
3. Kebab Mahal
"Best in the world," said one fan of Kebab Mahal in Nicolson Square. Not only does this Indian and kebab takeaway have our readers' praise - it has won Takeaway of the Year twice at the Scottish Curry Awards.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Bandits
"Bandits do a banging burger and dirty fries," said one reader of this fast food takeaway in Leith Arches. Using quality Highland beef from a butchers in Burntisland, there are also vegan options, dirty fries and wings on offer.
Photo: Bandits