Looking for a pub in Edinburgh to watch the Women's World Cup final as England face Spain? We’ve got you covered...

Plenty of pubs in Edinburgh will be opening their doors early to show the Women's World Cup final as England take on Spain in the big match.

European champions England will have to navigate their way past a Spanish side rife with talent, including nine players from last season’s Champions League winners Barcelona.

The final, a first for England's women's or men's teams since 1966, takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11:00am

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out where you can see the action unfold.

1 . 14 Edinburgh pubs showing Women's World Cup Final Take a look through our photo gallery to see 14 pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the Women's World Cup Final. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Malones The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be a great choice for those wanting to watch the Women's World Cup Final. Photo: Ryan Snedden Photo Sales

3 . Teuchters Landing Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the match, with five screens to choose from. Photo: supplied Photo Sales