A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh is on the market for almost £1 million and offers stunning views of one of the city's famous buildings.
The property, at 6 Donaldson Crescent, is part of a new development which overlooks the former Donaldson's Hospital. It has an open plan living area, complete with a modern kitchen, and also has three separate washrooms.
The master bedroom features an ensuite and dressing area, while the second double bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.
The flat is on the market at offers over £970,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the Gilson Gray website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.