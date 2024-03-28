A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh is on the market for almost £1 million and offers stunning views of one of the city's famous buildings.

The property, at 6 Donaldson Crescent, is part of a new development which overlooks the former Donaldson's Hospital. It has an open plan living area, complete with a modern kitchen, and also has three separate washrooms.

The master bedroom features an ensuite and dressing area, while the second double bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The flat is on the market at offers over £970,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the Gilson Gray website.

1 . The lounge comes complete with stunning views. The lounge comes complete with stunning views. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

2 . The hallway to the property can be accessed by a lift. The hallway to the property can be accessed by a lift. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

3 . The entrance to the property is bright and spacious. The entrance to the property is bright and spacious. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales

4 . The open plan living room and kitchen provides lots of space for dining and relaxing. The open plan living room and kitchen provides lots of space for dining and relaxing. Photo: Gilson Gray Photo Sales