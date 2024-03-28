Edinburgh flat for sale: Stunning two-bedroom apartment with beautiful views up for sale

The property is on the market for almost £1 million.

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh is on the market for almost £1 million and offers stunning views of one of the city's famous buildings.

The property, at 6 Donaldson Crescent, is part of a new development which overlooks the former Donaldson's Hospital. It has an open plan living area, complete with a modern kitchen, and also has three separate washrooms.

The master bedroom features an ensuite and dressing area, while the second double bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

The flat is on the market at offers over £970,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the Gilson Gray website.

The lounge comes complete with stunning views.

The hallway to the property can be accessed by a lift.

The entrance to the property is bright and spacious.

The open plan living room and kitchen provides lots of space for dining and relaxing.

