Cala Homes unveils new Edinburgh development St. Crispin's Court

An award-winning Scottish homebuilder has launched a 37-home development in Edinburgh with the release of its first homes, which are now available to reserve off-plan.

Cala Homes (East) recently launched the St Crispin’s Court development, which will feature 23 three-bedroom townhouses and 14 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, each of which has been carefully curated so it offers the best in modern city living.

The contemporary townhouses, are all three-bedroom and enjoy peaceful gardens accessed by bi-fold doors from your open plan kitchen / living area. Each of these homes further benefit from a separate study, ideal for working from home.

Prospective buyers seeking apartment living within this popular Edinburgh location won’t have to wait long with a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments due to be released later this summer.

All homes at St Crispin’s Court have been designed to maximise space, offer flexible layouts, excellent storage, and have access to outdoor space to enjoy. The beauty of the surrounding area has also been considered, with lounges and bedrooms designed to enjoy a southernly elevation. There are attractive views across the development towards Arthur’s Seat and city skyline.

Homes at St Crispin’s Court will benefit from the high specification and energy efficiency that Cala is well known for. Each home comes with a stylish studio-designed kitchen complete with Siemens or Bosch appliances, in the bathrooms prospective buyers will find a Laufen sanitaryware and vanities along with a selection of Porcelanosa tiling.

Situated in the popular Blackford area of Edinburgh, just three miles from Edinburgh city centre, the development benefits from a range of nearby amenities which are within walking distance including independent shops, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as a selection of excellent schools.

Prospective buyers at St Crispin’s Court can also enjoy a range of nearby activities, from tennis at Braid Tennis Club to a round of golf at Craigmiller Golf Course, or a scenic walk at nearby Blackford Hill. As well as being just a stone’s throw away from the bustling bars and restaurants of Morningside, and the great local amenities of Cameron Toll.

Kim Newbigging, Regional Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We are delighted to have now launched our latest development, St Crispin’s Court in Edinburgh. Our latest new build development in an already well-established area of Edinburgh,

“This exciting new development is ideally located for urban city living with great transport links to Edinburgh city centre, as well as the convenience of nearby amenities located on its doorstep in Cameron Toll and Morningside.

“With the mix of townhouses and apartments, there is something to suit a wide selection of buyers from professionals to families or those looking to downsize. I’d urge anyone who is thinking about making their move to St Crispin’s Court to act quickly.”

Prices at St Crispin’s Court start from £769,995 for a three-bedroom townhouse. Apartments are due to launch later this summer with prices from £325,000. Our on site sales office is now open by appointment.