Dalkeith for sale: Four bedroom house in Dalkeith's Bridgend with beautiful garden

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A beautiful country cottage in Dalkeith has gone on the market for offers over £370,000.

The four-bedroom terraced cottage has an open plan kitchen and dining area, a large lounge room and four bedrooms. It also has a large garden with a patio which is the perfect sunbathing spot during the summer months.

