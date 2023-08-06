Here are the areas where property is least expensive

As the rising cost of mortgages continues to put pressure on home buyers’ budgets, new figures show the most affordable parts of East Lothian to purchase a property.

In East Lothian the average property price in 2022 was £262,995 in 2022.

Across Scotland, Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a home in 2022, with the average price coming in at £95,000 – almost twice as cheap as the national average of £180,000. East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price, with the average home costing £275,000.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Take a look at our picture gallery as we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in East Lothian, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Musselburgh North In Musselburgh North the average property price in 2022 was £160,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . South Haddington In South Haddington the average house price in 2022 was £175,000 making it the second cheapest area of East Lothian. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Prestonpans East In Prestonpans East the average house price in 2022 was £180,000 putting it in the top three cheapest places to buy in East Lothian Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Musselburgh East In Musselburgh East the average house price in 2022 was £200,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales