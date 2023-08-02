Property prices soared by 20 per cent or more in dozens of Scottish neighbourhoods last year, with rises in some areas of the Capital of nearly fifty per cent.

Soaring house prices are usually an indicator of an up-and-coming area. In Edinburgh, the average property price in 2022 was £265,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Scotland, about three-quarters of areas (74 per cent) saw average house prices rise between 2021 and 2022, while one-quarter saw prices fall and the rest saw them stay the same.

In East Craigs South the average house price was £300,00 in 2021 and £441,000 in 2022, an increase of 47.1 per cent

Here we reveal the 15 neighbourhoods of Edinburgh which saw average property prices rise the most in that period, based on median sold prices. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales.

There were 173 pockets of the country where the average sold price was a fifth higher in 2022 than in 2021 - including 59 areas which saw prices rise by 30 per cent or more.

Our figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. The averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.