An Edinburgh animal shelter is trying to find the perfect home for a delightful dog who has been in foster care for eight months. Gregor the Shar-pei has captured the hearts of his carers, who described him as “wonderful” “calm” and “gentle”.

The gorgeous eight-year-old arrived at Dogs Trust’s West Calder rehoming centre in May 2022 after being found as a stray. It didn’t take long for staff to realise Gregor wasn’t suited to life in kennels, so a temporary foster home was sought. Gregor first went to stay in foster care in Grangemouth, but now he is currently staying with Meta Brockie in Dunfermline.

She said: “Gregor is a wonderful, calm, gentle and easy going dog. He has a very sweet nature and is friends with everyone he meets whether dog or human. When out walking he takes his time and loves to stop and look at what people are doing rather like a nosey neighbour. He is also very funny, loves his food and sleeps through the night. There really is nothing not to like about Gregor.”

Gregor the Shar-pei has been at Edinburgh Dogs Trust for eight months

Shona Crosbie, home from home coordinator at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “Gregor’s personality is now shining bright after what has been an unsettling time in his life. He has lived in two foster homes now with both of his foster carers agreeing what a delight he is in the home.

“A dog can be in foster from a few days to a few weeks, with the average time being 21 days. Gregor has been in foster nearly eight months and we cannot understand why he hasn’t been snapped up. He has the looks, a loving nature, is housetrained and is very well-mannered. We are keen to hear from anyone who thinks our gorgeous boy could be the canine companion for them.

“We are so grateful to Fiona, Meta and all our foster carers for everything they do for dogs like Gregor. For dogs that cannot adapt to life in a rehoming centre having the option of a foster home is vital for their happiness and wellbeing. We learn so much more about our dogs when they are in a home environment and this also helps with finding them the right forever home. Our foster carers are simply the best.”

While Gregor is friendly on his walks, happily saying hello to dogs of all shapes and sizes, he is looking for a home where he is the only pet. He could live in a home with children aged 16 and over. Gregor isn’t keen on the rain so prefers to go for walks in fair weather. He appreciates a little time to meet new people but once the bond is made, he is loyal and loving. Gregor is on medication for arthritis which he takes no problem at what is one of his favourite times of day – food time.

Edinburgh rescue dog Gregor has been described as wonderful and gentle