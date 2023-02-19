News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust rescue Poppy the Labrador cross needs a forever home

Poppy the adorable Labrador cross rescue is searching for her perfect match at Dogs Trust Edinburgh

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 12:35pm

Happy and friendly Labrador cross Poppy is up for adoption at Dogs Trust West Calder. The 14-year-old OAP (Older Age Pooch) adores human affection, has a loving nature and makes friends wherever she goes.

Poppy loves nothing more than chasing and fetching her ball and toys and is always up for some fun with her family. On her daily walks she enjoys a good sniff and taking in her surroundings. She is happy travelling in the car to go on an adventure. Poppy likes to potter in the garden and will happily find a spot in the sunshine.

Poppy is happy to meet dogs on her walks, although she would like to be the only pet in her forever home. She can live with children aged 14 and over. She is house trained and is fine to be left alone for a couple of hours.

Older lady Poppy charms everyone she meets at Dogs Trust West Calder
If you think you could provide a home for beautiful Poppy or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder

