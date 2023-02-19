Happy and friendly Labrador cross Poppy is up for adoption at Dogs Trust West Calder. The 14-year-old OAP (Older Age Pooch) adores human affection, has a loving nature and makes friends wherever she goes.

Poppy loves nothing more than chasing and fetching her ball and toys and is always up for some fun with her family. On her daily walks she enjoys a good sniff and taking in her surroundings. She is happy travelling in the car to go on an adventure. Poppy likes to potter in the garden and will happily find a spot in the sunshine.

Poppy is happy to meet dogs on her walks, although she would like to be the only pet in her forever home. She can live with children aged 14 and over. She is house trained and is fine to be left alone for a couple of hours.

Older lady Poppy charms everyone she meets at Dogs Trust West Calder