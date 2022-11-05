Autumn is here and with it comes the inevitable whizz-pop and bangs of loud fireworks. As Halloween, Diwali, and Bonfire Night approach, Dogs Trust West Calder has released advice on how to support our canine companions during this sometimes stressful period.

Susan Tonner, Dogs Trust West Calder manager, said: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them. Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful including having a clear plan, ahead of time, to help their dog cope. Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance. It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, whilst also letting your dog do what makes them feel most comfortable.”

The charity urges owners to visit its website for full guidance on how to help dogs stay safe and settled during fireworks.

Adapt your routine

To avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine in the weeks leading up to events. For example, it may be a good idea to start walking them earlier in the day alongside gradually changing their feeding time to allow them time to exercise, eat and toilet before dark.

Plan ahead

Ensure you are aware of any local firework displays and make arrangements so your dog is not left alone. Prepare their environment in advance – close curtains, turn on the lights, and turn on the television or some music to help block the outside noise.

Keep your dog safe

Make sure your house and garden are secure. Dogs can get jittery and may want to escape.

Recognise the needs of your dog

Fireworks can spark varied reactions from dogs, some will appear relaxed and unbothered by the loud bangs, others will show signs of anxiety or fear. They may show subtle signs, such as panting or licking their lips, finding somewhere to hide or seeking attention from their human family. Or they may show more obvious signs, such as pacing, barking or even toileting in the house. Whilst these signs can be directly related to fear of noise, they can also indicate underlying health problems so please contact your vet as early as possible.

Enable your dog’s preferred response

Let your dog do what they feel most comfortable with. Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out.

Some dogs may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite toys or activities to reduce the likelihood of them becoming anxious – experiment before the firework season begins, and slowly introduce them, to find out what they enjoy the most. It is important to remember, fear of fireworks can appear at any time and any age, so it is essential to support your dog throughout their life.

Seek guidance from your vet

They can help with advice, refer you to a clinical behaviourist, and may also prescribe medication if deemed necessary to help your dog cope. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event, but also stop their fear escalating after each event. Give any prescribed medication well in advance of events starting.

More tips

Susan said: “We recommend noting down how your dog reacted during the fireworks and what worked well to help them cope in preparation for the next firework event. The following day, after an evening of fireworks, we would also advise returning to a normal routine to help dogs settle down. If they were worried during fireworks, it is a good idea to seek professional help before the next firework season starts."

If you are planning a firework display at home, consider letting your neighbours know well in advance, so they can prepare their dogs, limiting your display to 30 minutes or less, and opting for quieter, lower decibel fireworks.