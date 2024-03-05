Edinburgh for sale: 5-bed South Queensferry home with panoramic views of iconic Forth bridges for sale

By Neil Johnstone
Published 5th Mar 2024, 17:35 GMT

A South Queensferry home with unique, panoramic views of Scotland’s iconic Forth rail and road bridges is now on the market for offers over £950,000.

Located in an elevated position on the banks of the Firth of Forth, the 3,648sq ft detached property is spread over three floors and includes five generous sized bedrooms, a large dining kitchen area, family room, large rear garden and double garage.

Peter Ryder, managing director, at Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a very special home with a very special outlook – its new owners will have one of the most picture-perfect views in Scotland.

“It’s the equivalent of looking at a postcard from your living room. It’s also an extraordinarily flexible property, offering a variety of lifestyles thanks to its generous size and large, airy rooms. Dating back to the 1930s, 11 Station Road is one of a kind, and I’d encourage interested parties to come forward as soon as possible for viewings.”

The large rear garden has direct access to an idyllic communal lane, which offers a quick walking connection to the shore front’s restaurants, cafés, and amenities

The large rear garden has direct access to an idyllic communal lane, which offers a quick walking connection to the shore front's restaurants, cafés, and amenities

Dating back to the 1930s, the South Queensferry property is spread over three floors and enjoys stunning views of the Forth bridges

Dating back to the 1930s, the South Queensferry property is spread over three floors and enjoys stunning views of the Forth bridges

The five-bedroom property has an attractive façade, tucked behind a neat front garden. The family home is also within walking distance of the town’s amenities, schools, and bus and rail links

The five-bedroom property has an attractive façade, tucked behind a neat front garden. The family home is also within walking distance of the town's amenities, schools, and bus and rail links

The ground-floor living room benefits from dual-aspect windows and is decorated in light neutral hues and offer lots of floorspace for a large choice of furnishings

The ground-floor living room benefits from dual-aspect windows and is decorated in light neutral hues and offer lots of floorspace for a large choice of furnishings

