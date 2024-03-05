A South Queensferry home with unique, panoramic views of Scotland’s iconic Forth rail and road bridges is now on the market for offers over £950,000.

Located in an elevated position on the banks of the Firth of Forth, the 3,648sq ft detached property is spread over three floors and includes five generous sized bedrooms, a large dining kitchen area, family room, large rear garden and double garage.

Peter Ryder, managing director, at Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a very special home with a very special outlook – its new owners will have one of the most picture-perfect views in Scotland.

“It’s the equivalent of looking at a postcard from your living room. It’s also an extraordinarily flexible property, offering a variety of lifestyles thanks to its generous size and large, airy rooms. Dating back to the 1930s, 11 Station Road is one of a kind, and I’d encourage interested parties to come forward as soon as possible for viewings.”

For more information or to book a viewing you can visit the Thorntons Property Services website.

1 . Garden The large rear garden has direct access to an idyllic communal lane, which offers a quick walking connection to the shore front's restaurants, cafés, and amenities

2 . Picture postcard Dating back to the 1930s, the South Queensferry property is spread over three floors and enjoys stunning views of the Forth bridges

3 . 11 Station Road The five-bedroom property has an attractive façade, tucked behind a neat front garden. The family home is also within walking distance of the town's amenities, schools, and bus and rail links