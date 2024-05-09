Edinburgh for sale: Beautiful three-bedroom flat in Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh's West End

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 9th May 2024, 11:44 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look inside a three-bedroom flat within a Georgian townhouse conversion

A beautiful three-bedroom flat within a Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s West End has gone on sale for £850,000.

The property, at 21 Stafford Street, has been converted into a three-bedroom flat over two floors. It has a beautiful entrance hall with a curved staircase as well as an open plan lounge and dining area, a modern kitchen, three bedrooms - one of which has an ensuite - and a large bathroom.

The flat is available at offers over £850,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the property’s page on the ESPC website.

The upper landing is very spacious and well-lit.

1. Upper landing

The upper landing is very spacious and well-lit. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The twisting staircase, as well as leading to the upper floor rooms, provides a stunning focal point within the flat.

2. Staircase

The twisting staircase, as well as leading to the upper floor rooms, provides a stunning focal point within the flat. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The lounge area is calm and well-lit providing a perfect space for relaxing.

3. Lounge

The lounge area is calm and well-lit providing a perfect space for relaxing. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The open plan layout gives space for a dining area within the lounge area.

4. Dining

The open plan layout gives space for a dining area within the lounge area. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghWest EndProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.