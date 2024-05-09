A beautiful three-bedroom flat within a Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh’s West End has gone on sale for £850,000.
The property, at 21 Stafford Street, has been converted into a three-bedroom flat over two floors. It has a beautiful entrance hall with a curved staircase as well as an open plan lounge and dining area, a modern kitchen, three bedrooms - one of which has an ensuite - and a large bathroom.
The flat is available at offers over £850,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the property’s page on the ESPC website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.