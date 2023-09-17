The most viewed properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians on the ESPC website last month

Local property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties which were the most popular on its website throughout August 2023, racking up more than 160,000 views between them.

There was quite a selection of styles and sizes making up the top 10, with the properties garnering the most attention including a detached four-bedroom villa in Bruntsfield, a stylish modern apartment in Bonnington and an Instagrammable one-bed warehouse conversion on The Shore in Leith. Property prices in the top 10 showed a real mix of buyers’ budgets too, with prices ranging from a considerable £895,000 to a more budget-friendly £180,000.

Edinburgh remained a hotspot for home-hunters, with nine out of the top 10 properties situated in the Capital, and the other top 10 property located in nearby Musselburgh. Flats also appeared to be in high demand, with eight flats on the list. And the market still appeared to be moving at pace, with three of the properties already under offer.

Paul Hilton, chief executive of ESPC, said: “There has been huge demand for one and two bedroom flats in trendy districts such as The Shore, Canonmills, Newhaven and Bonnington, with prices starting around the £180,000 mark.

"At the other end of the scale, family homes in prestigious postcodes surrounding Bruntsfield and the New Town have also been popular, and of course, there’s been plenty of popularity for properties close to the water, with homes in Musselburgh, Joppa and Duddingston all making our top 10, as buyers continue in their droves to search for a home close to the coast.”

1 . 17 Forbes Road, Edinburgh, This exceptionally elegant, detached sandstone villa boasts four generous bedrooms, period features in abundance, tasteful décor throughout and a prime location in sought-after Bruntsfield – no wonder it was the most popular property with ESPC house-hunters in August. This property, which was available at offers over £895,000, is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Chartered firm McDougall McQueen Photo Sales

2 . 73/6 Logie Green Road, Edinburgh, Sleek, spacious and stylish, this glossy one-bed flat in cool Canonmills took the second spot in the top 10, and it’s easy to see why. Perfect for first-time buyers searching for a home close to the heart of the city, this immaculate, ultra-modern apartment enjoys high-spec interiors and a private terrace. This property is currently on the market at offers over £299,995. Photo: ESPC Chartered firm Watermans Photo Sales

3 . 10 Newhaven Main Street, Edinburgh This characterful two-bedroom main door flat boasts a fantastic location in the heart of Newhaven’s conservation area, a stone’s throw from the waterfront and the new tram stop, meaning travel into the city centre is easier than ever. Quirky and packed with period charm, this pretty property would make an ideal starter home in this property hotspot. This home is currently available at offers over £225,000. Photo: ESPC Chartered firm McEwan Fraser Legal Photo Sales

4 . 15 Denholm Road, Musselburgh Beautifully presented, this three-bed end-terrace house is located in the ever-popular East Lothian town of Musselburgh and is ideally situated for both the town centre and the train station. Offered in turn-key condition, this immaculate family home has certainly been popular with buyers since its arrival onto the market, as it offers an instant feeling of being ‘at home’. This home is currently available at offers over £285,000. Photo: Campbell Smith Photo Sales