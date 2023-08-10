No flats make the Edinburgh-based company’s latest monthly list

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 homes which were most popular with buyers on its website during July 2023.

In contrast to previous months, in July, property buyers were searching for homes in Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders at a variety of price points, showing how varied available budgets currently are. The cheapest of the most popular properties was priced at offers over £195,000, while the most expensive was offers over £740,000. The most popular properties for July belonged exclusively to houses, with no flats making the top 10.

Paul Hilton, CEO, ESPC, said: “July’s most popular homes on espc.com are proof of the variety in buyers currently in the market, and it goes to show that sometimes, the real trend is that there is no trend – our buyers are all looking for something different in their next home, and they all have different amounts to spend. Every sale is unique, after all.

“It’s great to see more affordable properties in the mix, with some homes priced around the £200,000 mark, showing that there are definitely newer or first-time buyers in the market and feeling optimistic about securing their first home. It’s also reassuring to see a strong number of higher-end properties garnering plenty of appeal too, there’s clearly no shortage of buyers in either market.

"It’s also interesting to note the rise in fixed-price properties making the list; we’re seeing an increase overall in the number of properties listing for a fixed price, which is sure to appeal to buyers across all budgets.”

1 . 51 Vogrie Road, Gorebridge In the top spot, this charming, detached stone cottage in the popular Midlothian town of Gorebridge. The property is beautifully presented and offers everything a growing family could need, including a setting on a generous plot, close to local amenities and transport links. Beautifully blending period details with modern finishings, we can see why so many buyers have been interested in this Gorebridge gem. It is currently available at a fixed price of £355,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 17 Polwarth Crescent, Prestonpans A house in sought-after East Lothian isn’t often available at this price, so it’s unsurprising that this polished Prestonpans property has generated so much interest to make it the second spot on the list. Modern and glossy at every turn, this recently refurbished two-bedroom house also offers generous wraparound gardens and a setting in a popular, peaceful residential estate, a stone’s throw from the coast. This home is available at offers over £175,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 12 Ramsey Crescent, Crossgates, Cowdenbeath The third most-viewed property on the list this month is a four-bedroom, detached family home in a popular new-build development in Cowdenbeath. Close to local amenities and with great transport links back to Edinburgh, this property is an ideal base for modern families, with slick, modern interiors and a glamorous finished look. The home has all the features a family could need too, with four bathrooms, a utility room, plentiful storage, and a large garage. This home is available at a fixed price of £340,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . The Caley, Lamancha, West Linton This truly stunning Borders home, the highest-priced on the list, is surely the stuff that dreams are made of – so it’s no surprise to see it make the top four. With a peaceful rural setting in the Borders, this modern detached villa has been immaculately finished throughout to create a truly fantastic family home, complete with a generous garden and even a self-contained annexe. The definition of a forever home, we can see why so many ESPC buyers have been interested in this one. It is currently available at offers over £740,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

