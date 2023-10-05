News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Five bedroom house near Jupiter Artland with bar and gym on the market

The glamorous home comes complete with a gym and a bar.
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST

A glamorous five-bedroom home in Wilkieston has been put up for sale – and it comes complete with its own gym and bar.

This detached house at 3a, Bonnington Cottages, which also boasts beautiful countryside views, is currently available for offers over £560,000. This home was architect-designed, with the aim of maximising the surrounding countryside and views to the Pentland Hills.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the unique accommodation on offer. Call 0131 253 2858.

The basement level of the property comprises of a fantastic bar space and gym with excellent basement storage space and access to the double garage.

1. Bar

A real feature of this property is the truly unique private garden grounds to the rear. They have been cleverly landscaped to take advantage of the various levels and provide lovely views with fantastic seating areas surrounded by a wealth of mature plants and bushes.

2. Garden

French doors provide access to this spacious balcony providing breathtaking countryside views, perfect for entertaining guests on a sunny day..

3. Lounge terrace

The fully-fitted stylish modern kitchen with breakfast bar and a skylight providing excellent natural light.

4. Kitchen

