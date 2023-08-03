This four-bedroom mews house in a sublime location in the heart of the picturesque Dean Village, right on the Water of Leith, is currently for sale at offers over £640,000.
Recently renovated, 2 Belford Mews is on a quiet cobbled street enjoying a fantastic central location and a stone’s throw from the Water of Leith and its idyllic riverside walkways, and is also within comfortable walking distance of the city centre.
To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
1. 2 Belford Mews
This charming and rarely available four bedroom mews house pleasantly positioned on a quiet cobbled street enjoys a fantastic central location in the heart of the capital’s iconic Dean Village. Having recently undergone a full renovation the property is shown in an excellent and true walk-in condition. Photo: Neilsons
2. Living room
The bright and airy open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with modern bi-fold doors opening up to the street. Photo: Neilsons
3. Kitchen
The newly-fitted modern kitchen area with a range of integrated white goods and paneling in splash areas, styled with wooden units and a light coloured worktop. Photo: Neilsons
4. Principal bedroom
The three well-proportioned double bedrooms all come with ample space for freestanding furniture and different configurations. While the fourth bedroom has flexible use as a single bedroom or home study. Photo: Neilsons