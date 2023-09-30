News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Edinburgh for sale: Modern one-bedroom flat in Dalry situated in converted 19th-century whisky distillery

Modern Edinburgh flat in historic location
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

This stylish one-bedroom flat in a converted 19th century whisky distillery is currently available for offers over £225,000.

Conveniently located within a quiet cul-de-sac, in the Dalry area close to Edinburgh city centre, 24/6 Easter Dalry Wynd is in move-in condition. Highlights include an integrated kitchen, stylish bathroom suite and contemporary flooring. There is also NEST gas central heating, multiple TV points, and excellent storage including a walk-in utility/storeroom.

To view this property, call MOV8 on 0131 253 2982.

An immaculately presented, one-bedroom, first-floor, factored apartment, forming part of an iconic converted 19th-century whisky distillery.

1. 24/6 Easter Dalry Wynd

An immaculately presented, one-bedroom, first-floor, factored apartment, forming part of an iconic converted 19th-century whisky distillery. Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
Tastefully finished, the open-plan living/dining room and kitchen feature a wall-mount TV point for the living area, ample space for dining, and a stylish fitted kitchen.

2. Living room/ dining/ kitchen

Tastefully finished, the open-plan living/dining room and kitchen feature a wall-mount TV point for the living area, ample space for dining, and a stylish fitted kitchen. Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
Modern units and worktops include a tiled surround, a sink with drainer; an integrated oven, induction hob and dishwasher, and a freestanding fridge/freezer.

3. Kitchen

Modern units and worktops include a tiled surround, a sink with drainer; an integrated oven, induction hob and dishwasher, and a freestanding fridge/freezer. Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
The charming courtyard, with a shared bike store and two private residential parking permits.

4. Courtyard

The charming courtyard, with a shared bike store and two private residential parking permits. Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh