Edinburgh for sale: Modern one-bedroom flat in Dalry situated in converted 19th-century whisky distillery
Modern Edinburgh flat in historic location
This stylish one-bedroom flat in a converted 19th century whisky distillery is currently available for offers over £225,000.
Conveniently located within a quiet cul-de-sac, in the Dalry area close to Edinburgh city centre, 24/6 Easter Dalry Wynd is in move-in condition. Highlights include an integrated kitchen, stylish bathroom suite and contemporary flooring. There is also NEST gas central heating, multiple TV points, and excellent storage including a walk-in utility/storeroom.
To view this property, call MOV8 on 0131 253 2982.
