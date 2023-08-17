News you can trust since 1873
Well-proportioned Edinburgh ground floor flat for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

This three bedroom property forming the ground floor of a tastefully converted Victorian villa at the Grange, is available at offers over £850,000.

Situated in the Grange Conservation Area, 60 St Alban's Road comes with a parking space and private front and rear gardens. Forming the ground floor of a tastefully converted Victorian villa, this attractive property enjoys exceptional proportions with elegant rooms flooded with natural light and finished to a high standard throughout.

To view this property, call 0131 2532215

Peacefully set back from leafy St Alban's Road in the heart of Edinburgh's prestigious Grange Conservation Area, is this beautifully presented apartment. With the private gated front garden mainly laid to lawn.

This large dining room area off the kitchen perfectly showcases the space and amount of natural light in this good-sized ground floor flat.

The property's living room, with bay windows overlooking the private garden. Boasting high ceilings, cast iron radiators, and a soft colour palette including carpeting, and a focal mantle housing a log-effect gas stove.

The spacious dining kitchen, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden flooring, and pendant lighting. White shaker-style wall and floor units sit alongside marble worktops, a Belfast sink, and integrated appliances including an AGA, a fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, washing machine and wine cooler.

