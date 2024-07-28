Edinburgh for sale: Stunning two-bedroom flat in Stockbridge Colonies up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Jul 2024, 04:47 BST

A two-bedroom flat in the popular Colonies area of Stockbridge is up for sale for offers over £495,000.

The property, at 26 Bell Place, has a private front garden with a patio as well as two spacious bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area and a large living room.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

The two bedroom upper floor flat is located in the Colonies area of Stockbridge.

1. Exterior

The two bedroom upper floor flat is located in the Colonies area of Stockbridge. | ESPC

The property has a private west-facing garden to the front with a patio area and lawn.

2. Garden

The property has a private west-facing garden to the front with a patio area and lawn. | ESPC

The open plan kitchen is fully fitted with modern units.

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen is fully fitted with modern units. | ESPC

The open plan kitchen has a large central island with space for bar stools and plenty of space for a dining table.

4. Kitchen and dining area

The open plan kitchen has a large central island with space for bar stools and plenty of space for a dining table. | ESPC

