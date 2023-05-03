News you can trust since 1873
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST

This four bedroom recently extended semi-detached house for sale in Prestonfield offers great views of nearby Arthur’s Seat and has scope to make more of the property’s location. Available for offers over £465,000, 28 Priestfield Road also has planning permission for an attic conversion to provide a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and dormer window to enjoy the stunning views.

Viewings for this property are Sundays 2-4pm, call 0131 253 2327.

This unique semi detached house enjoys stunning views of Arthur's Seat and the Salisbury Crags, located in the sought-after residential area of Prestonfield.

1. Room with a view

This unique semi detached house enjoys stunning views of Arthur's Seat and the Salisbury Crags, located in the sought-after residential area of Prestonfield.

The living room/dining room with bow window and French doors to the garden.

2. Living room

The living room/dining room with bow window and French doors to the garden.

The living room has this nice dining area space.

3. Dining area

The living room has this nice dining area space.

This beautiful property has been extended to maximise the outstanding views, and offers a flexible family home in a popular location.

4. Extension

This beautiful property has been extended to maximise the outstanding views, and offers a flexible family home in a popular location.

