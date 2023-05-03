Edinburgh for sale: Stunning views of Arthur's Seat from four bedroom semi-detached house in Prestonfield
Edinburgh property offers stunning views of Arthur’s Seat
This four bedroom recently extended semi-detached house for sale in Prestonfield offers great views of nearby Arthur’s Seat and has scope to make more of the property’s location. Available for offers over £465,000, 28 Priestfield Road also has planning permission for an attic conversion to provide a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and dormer window to enjoy the stunning views.
Viewings for this property are Sundays 2-4pm, call 0131 253 2327.