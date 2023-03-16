News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
23 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
Two-bedroom tenement flat in North Junction Street, Leith, is up for auction with a starting bid of £185,000
Two-bedroom tenement flat in North Junction Street, Leith, is up for auction with a starting bid of £185,000
Two-bedroom tenement flat in North Junction Street, Leith, is up for auction with a starting bid of £185,000

Edinburgh for sale: Two-bed Leith tenement flat with 'charming' period features at auction for 'bargain' price

Edinburgh property with ‘charming’ period features goes up for auction

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:59 GMT

A “bargain” traditional tenement flat in Leith is going up for auction next week. The two-bedroom property with “charming” period features is being offered with a starting bid of £185,000 – £35,000 below its home report value of £220,000.

Found in North Junction Street, it is described as “move-in condition” and comes with a well-kept common close and shared garden, plus unrestricted on street parking. It is going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on March 23 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow. The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

More details and photos of the property can be viewed on Auction House Scotland’s website. For further information about the property, or to arrange a viewing, call 0141 339 4466.

The exterior of the second floor tenement flat, which is in the midst of plenty of shops and eateries, near Leith Shore and two miles from the city centre.

1. Exterior

The exterior of the second floor tenement flat, which is in the midst of plenty of shops and eateries, near Leith Shore and two miles from the city centre. Photo: Auction House Scotland

Photo Sales
The property is in move-in condition, with a large living room with traditional high ceilings and wooden floorboards.

2. Living Room

The property is in move-in condition, with a large living room with traditional high ceilings and wooden floorboards. Photo: Auction House Scotland

Photo Sales
The flat comes with a bathroom with a three-piece suite.

3. Bathroom

The flat comes with a bathroom with a three-piece suite. Photo: Auction House Scotland

Photo Sales
The Kitchen has fitted wall and base units.

4. Kitchen

The Kitchen has fitted wall and base units. Photo: Auction House Scotland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghGlasgow