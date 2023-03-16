A “bargain” traditional tenement flat in Leith is going up for auction next week. The two-bedroom property with “charming” period features is being offered with a starting bid of £185,000 – £35,000 below its home report value of £220,000.

Found in North Junction Street, it is described as “move-in condition” and comes with a well-kept common close and shared garden, plus unrestricted on street parking. It is going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on March 23 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow. The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.