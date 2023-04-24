4 . Westfield Court, Edinburgh EH11 - offers over £90,000

Located close to all main amenites and within walking distance of Edinburgh University this property offers the following, security entry system, bright and welcoming hallway with plenty of cupboards with ample storage facilities, generously spacious lounge with double glazed window formation to the front offering natural sunlight, carpeted and neutral decor, ample power points. Modern kitched offers an array of wall and floor mounted units with matching wipe clean surface, double glazed window formation to the rear, ample power points. Photo: Third Party