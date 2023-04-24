News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: 10 cheapest one bedroom flats for sale in Capital – including homes in Gorgie and Trinity

From doer-uppers to retirement properites and more, these are the 10 cheapest one bedroom flats currently on the market in Edinburgh.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what’s currently on offer in the Capital. All the prices correct at the time of publication, via property site Zoopla.

1. 10 of the cheap one bedroom flats in Edinburgh

Fabulous opportunity to own 25% of this this well-presented, one-bedroom, ground-floor flat forms part of a modern development that is enviably located in The Shore, within easy reach of award winning amenities and superb transport links, including an upcoming tramline to the city centre and airport.

2. 7/3 Sheriff Park, Edinburgh EH6 - offers over £36,250

Fabulous opportunity to own 25% of this this well-presented, one-bedroom, ground-floor flat forms part of a modern development that is enviably located in The Shore, within easy reach of award winning amenities and superb transport links, including an upcoming tramline to the city centre and airport. Photo: Third Party

This one bedroom ground floor flat offers an excellent development opportunity, with significant added value once repaired and modernised. Located in Edinburgh’s popular Dalry area, walking distance of Haymarket station, this flat should appeal to developers and investors. A security controlled entrance hall leads to each of the flats in the sandstone building.

3. Caledonian Road, Edinburgh EH11 - offers over £79,000

This one bedroom ground floor flat offers an excellent development opportunity, with significant added value once repaired and modernised. Located in Edinburgh’s popular Dalry area, walking distance of Haymarket station, this flat should appeal to developers and investors. A security controlled entrance hall leads to each of the flats in the sandstone building. Photo: Third Party

Located close to all main amenites and within walking distance of Edinburgh University this property offers the following, security entry system, bright and welcoming hallway with plenty of cupboards with ample storage facilities, generously spacious lounge with double glazed window formation to the front offering natural sunlight, carpeted and neutral decor, ample power points. Modern kitched offers an array of wall and floor mounted units with matching wipe clean surface, double glazed window formation to the rear, ample power points.

4. Westfield Court, Edinburgh EH11 - offers over £90,000

Located close to all main amenites and within walking distance of Edinburgh University this property offers the following, security entry system, bright and welcoming hallway with plenty of cupboards with ample storage facilities, generously spacious lounge with double glazed window formation to the front offering natural sunlight, carpeted and neutral decor, ample power points. Modern kitched offers an array of wall and floor mounted units with matching wipe clean surface, double glazed window formation to the rear, ample power points. Photo: Third Party

