Edinburgh property: Portobello flat for sale with two bedrooms and stunning beach views
Take a look around this stunning property which overlooks the sea
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Portobello has gone on the market and boasts stunning views of the sea.
The property, in Promenade Terrace, gives any prospective buyer the chance to live an enviable beach lifestyle, with the front door just steps from the sand. The flat, which is on sale for offers over £360,000, also has two bedrooms, an office and a box room as well as a spacious living room and kitchen.
For more information about the property, visit the ESPC website.
Page 1 of 3