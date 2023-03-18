News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
2 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
2 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
4 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Edinburgh property: Portobello flat for sale with two bedrooms and stunning beach views

Take a look around this stunning property which overlooks the sea

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT

A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Portobello has gone on the market and boasts stunning views of the sea.

The property, in Promenade Terrace, gives any prospective buyer the chance to live an enviable beach lifestyle, with the front door just steps from the sand. The flat, which is on sale for offers over £360,000, also has two bedrooms, an office and a box room as well as a spacious living room and kitchen.

For more information about the property, visit the ESPC website.

Two-bed Leith tenement flat with 'charming' period features at auction for 'bargain' price

The two-bedroom property is located in Portobello's Promenade Terrace, meaning any prospective buyer will live just a few steps from the beach.

1. Beach property

The two-bedroom property is located in Portobello's Promenade Terrace, meaning any prospective buyer will live just a few steps from the beach. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Positioned towards the rear of the property, the spacious kitchen and dining area features an integrated oven and hob. There is also a pantry cupboard with custom-made shelves.

2. Kitchen & dining room

Positioned towards the rear of the property, the spacious kitchen and dining area features an integrated oven and hob. There is also a pantry cupboard with custom-made shelves. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The living room has beautiful bay windows from which you can overlook the beach and take in the stunning sea views. It also has period features such as cornicing and a feature fireplace.

3. Living room

The living room has beautiful bay windows from which you can overlook the beach and take in the stunning sea views. It also has period features such as cornicing and a feature fireplace. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The family bathroom has a three-piece white suite, including a bath with a shower head.

4. Bathroom

The family bathroom has a three-piece white suite, including a bath with a shower head. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh