According to the estate agents, 506 houses in Scotland were sold for £1m-plus last year, up from 504 in 2022.

John Boyle, director of strategy and research at Rettie, highlighted the resilience of the £1m-plus segment of the Scottish housing market during what he described as a “difficult” 2023.

He said: “For the Scottish housing market as a whole, 2023 was a difficult year. However, the overall outcome was not as bad as some had initially feared at the end of 2022. In fact, the average house price was actually up 0.8% for 2023, although market transactions were down nearly 10%.”

“What is clear is that the prime £1 million-plus market withstood the market headwinds better than the overall market.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.

1 . EH3 - Edinburgh EH3 is now the top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 46 sales recorded in 2023. This is the first time since 2020 that EH3, which includes the Edinburgh New Town and West End, has been the dominant postcode for £1m+ sales in Scotland. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . EH10 - Edinburgh EH10 is the second top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 43 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . EH9 - Edinburgh EH9 is the third postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 37 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . EH4 - Edinburgh EH4 is the fourth top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 33 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales