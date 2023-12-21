News you can trust since 1873
Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets named on ‘property rich list’ as scenic Edinburgh address takes top spot

By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Dec 2023, 00:01 GMT

For the second year in a row, a scenic street in Edinburgh known for its classic Georgian architecture has been named as the priciest place to purchase a property in Scotland.

Ann Street, in Stockbridge, is ranked as the nation’s most expensive address by the Bank of Scotland, with homebuyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a property.

Graham Blair, mortgages director with the Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties.

“Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top 10 list, with £1 million-plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.

“While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets, according to the Bank of Scotland.

1. Ann Street, Edinburgh

Ann Street in Edinburgh, which is known for its “stunning” aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house. Photo: Third Party

Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million.

2. Golf Place, St Andrews

Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million. Photo: Google Street View

Wester Coates Avenue, in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, is third on the list, with average prices of more than £1.5 million.

3. Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh

Wester Coates Avenue, in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, is third on the list, with average prices of more than £1.5 million. Photo: Google Street View

Edinburgh's stunning Regent Terrace is the 4th most expensive street in Scotland to buy a house, according to the Bank of Scotland.

4. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh

Edinburgh's stunning Regent Terrace is the 4th most expensive street in Scotland to buy a house, according to the Bank of Scotland. Photo: Google Street View

