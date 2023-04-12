A picturesque two bedroom flat with a balcony has just gone on the market in Edinburgh – located right next to The Royal Botanic Garden and Inverleith Park .

Currently available at offers over £875,000, 33/1 Inverleith Place features an impressive and elegant drawing room with a large balcony and southerly views over the shared garden and grounds. Electric gates provide secure access to the parking area, where there is an allocated space. To view this property, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124.