Edinburgh property: Stunning two bedroom flat next to The Royal Botanic Garden and Inverleith Park

Beautiful Edinburgh flat with balcony for sale near Botanic Gardens

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

A picturesque two bedroom flat with a balcony has just gone on the market in Edinburgh – located right next to The Royal Botanic Garden and Inverleith Park.

Currently available at offers over £875,000, 33/1 Inverleith Place features an impressive and elegant drawing room with a large balcony and southerly views over the shared garden and grounds. Electric gates provide secure access to the parking area, where there is an allocated space. To view this property, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124.

City's most expensive property on the market

The property features a large balcony and southerly views over the shared garden and grounds.

1. Balcony

The property features a large balcony and southerly views over the shared garden and grounds. Photo: Angus Behm

The bright dining/ kitchen area is full of light thanks to the adjoining balcony space. Bringing any rare Scottish sunshine into this impressive property.

2. Fine dining

The bright dining/ kitchen area is full of light thanks to the adjoining balcony space. Bringing any rare Scottish sunshine into this impressive property. Photo: Angus Behm

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units, ample space for a dining table and chairs and patio doors opening onto a second south-facing balcony.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units, ample space for a dining table and chairs and patio doors opening onto a second south-facing balcony. Photo: Angus Behm

The well-kept communal gardens laid to lawn with mature borders.

4. Garden

The well-kept communal gardens laid to lawn with mature borders. Photo: Angus Behm

