Local property experts at ESPC have been looking at the best areas for professionals to live in and around Edinburgh. Professionals are easily catered for locally with the array of flats available to buy including traditional tenement styles with period features and low maintenance new build developments. Whether you want to live in a property in the city centre, by the sea or in nearby commuter towns, here are the areas that will best suit professionals.
Edinburgh is a hotspot for professionals with plenty of jobs, restaurants, museums and green spaces nearby. Figures are based on properties marketed and sold through ESPC. Figures relate to the three-month period ending on February 28, 2023.
Just minutes from the renowned shopping establishments on Edinburgh’s George Street and Princes Street, the ESPC has highlighted that the West End enjoys all the benefits of city centre living without the hustle and bustle. The West End is also one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful areas and The West End Conservation Area even forms part of the UNESCO Edinburgh World Heritage Site.
Haymarket Train Station is located within Edinburgh’s West End and residents located in the eastern part of the West End are only a ten-minute walk from Waverley Station, where they can take a train to numerous locations across the UK. The area is also close to green spaces such as Princes Street Gardens, and the Water of Leith Walkway also passes through the West End, via the Dean Village. You can also find the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art here.
The property experts revealed that flats are the most popular type of property in the West End, especially flats in a Georgian or Victorian style. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
If you want to combine charming, cobbled streets with easy access to Edinburgh’s bustling city centre, then Stockbridge is the ideal location for you, according to the ESPC. The actual Stock Bridge was built in 1801 and spans the Water of Leith, making it a popular location for people who want to live somewhere beautiful and rich in history.
There is a good selection of pubs in Stockbridge where you can enjoy a drink with friends. If you’re looking for a proper night out, you’re a walkable distance from George Street where you will find nightclubs and high-end bars.
An ESPC spokesperson said: "Properties for sale in Stockbridge tend to be older as there has been very little new build development in the area. Styles of property include townhouses, tenements and colony houses. There are also mews houses on Circus Lane (pictured) – a picturesque street in Stockbridge where the colourful garages were once used as horse stables. The average selling price in Stockbridge is £382,885." Photo: Stephen Bridger, Getty
The ESPC also highlighted Newington as a great choice for professionals, offering the very best of city living as well as easy access to some of Edinburgh’s best outdoor spaces including the Meadows and Arthur’s Seat; an extinct volcano which sits 251 metres above sea level and offers fantastic views over the city. The property expert revealed that the average selling price in Newington is £387,523. Photo: Neil Hanna
The ESPC said Leith has become one of Edinburgh’s best areas for young professionals as it is home to highly-rated restaurants, some of Edinburgh’s best bars, vast green spaces, independent shops and a great selection of properties.
The Shore in particular is packed full of great eateries and drinking spots. Leith is also home to great public transport links. Bus routes connect it to all other parts of the city while Waverley Train Station is handily positioned at the eastern side of town, not far from the top of Leith Walk.
Leith is home to a wide range of flats, including the traditional tenement flats that Edinburgh is known for as well as modern apartments. The average selling price in Leith is £229,649. Photo: Bill Blair