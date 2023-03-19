2 . Stockbridge

If you want to combine charming, cobbled streets with easy access to Edinburgh’s bustling city centre, then Stockbridge is the ideal location for you, according to the ESPC. The actual Stock Bridge was built in 1801 and spans the Water of Leith, making it a popular location for people who want to live somewhere beautiful and rich in history. There is a good selection of pubs in Stockbridge where you can enjoy a drink with friends. If you’re looking for a proper night out, you’re a walkable distance from George Street where you will find nightclubs and high-end bars. An ESPC spokesperson said: "Properties for sale in Stockbridge tend to be older as there has been very little new build development in the area. Styles of property include townhouses, tenements and colony houses. There are also mews houses on Circus Lane (pictured) – a picturesque street in Stockbridge where the colourful garages were once used as horse stables. The average selling price in Stockbridge is £382,885." Photo: Stephen Bridger, Getty