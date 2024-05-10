A beautiful two bedroom flat located just off Leith Links in Edinburgh is on the market for offers over £390,000.
The property, at 8 Duncan Place, has a lovely open plan living and kitchen area as well as two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.
1. Exterior
The flat, at 8 Duncan Place, is located at the bottom of Easter Road, on the edge of Leith Links. Photo: ESPC
2. Hallway
The spacious hallway has a large storage cupboard and seating area and leads through to the open plan kitchen and lounge. Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of units as well as a hob, oven and overhead extractor. It also has a slimline dishwasher, a fridge and a freezer. Photo: ESPC
4. Lounge and dining
The open plan room has lots of natural light from the three large windows. Photo: ESPC
