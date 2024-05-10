Edinburgh property: Two-bedroom flat for sale in Duncan Place just off Leith Links

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:03 BST

A look inside a beautiful flat just off Leith Links

A beautiful two bedroom flat located just off Leith Links in Edinburgh is on the market for offers over £390,000.

The property, at 8 Duncan Place, has a lovely open plan living and kitchen area as well as two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

The flat, at 8 Duncan Place, is located at the bottom of Easter Road, on the edge of Leith Links.

1. Exterior

The flat, at 8 Duncan Place, is located at the bottom of Easter Road, on the edge of Leith Links. Photo: ESPC

The spacious hallway has a large storage cupboard and seating area and leads through to the open plan kitchen and lounge.

2. Hallway

The spacious hallway has a large storage cupboard and seating area and leads through to the open plan kitchen and lounge. Photo: ESPC

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of units as well as a hob, oven and overhead extractor. It also has a slimline dishwasher, a fridge and a freezer.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of units as well as a hob, oven and overhead extractor. It also has a slimline dishwasher, a fridge and a freezer. Photo: ESPC

The open plan room has lots of natural light from the three large windows.

4. Lounge and dining

The open plan room has lots of natural light from the three large windows. Photo: ESPC

