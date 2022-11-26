We have teamed up with the Dogs Trust West Calder to help rescue dogs get the second chance they deserve. This week’s pup is Noah, the three-year-old lurcher cross.

He is a handsome lad who stands out from the crowd with his blonde and fluffy long-haired coat. Noah is a friendly boy who adores his human friends. He is very affectionate and will happily cuddle up next to you on the sofa to help keep you warm and cosy.

Noah likes his food and would consider himself to be a real foodie, so as such, he will never say no to a biscuit or two. As a young Lurcher, Noah is full of energy and would enjoy a large garden where he can play with his toys and run around freely. Noah is always excited to go for walks, but he doesn’t feel comfortable around other dogs so prefers to explore quiet areas.

He is good in the car and enjoys travelling to go on new adventures and have fun. Noah is looking for an adult only home, without pets. Anyone interested in our beautiful blond bombshell should be willing to meet him a few times to build a bond before he goes to his forever home.

If you think you could provide a home for Noah or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also visit them on Twitter or Instagram.