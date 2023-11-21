News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Look inside West Lothian castle dating back to 1851 with cinema, bar and tennis courts on sale for £4.5m

A historic castle in West Lothian has gone on the market for over £4.5m – and as our pictures show,it’s an absolute stunner.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 13:57 GMT

Ormiston Castle, in Kirknewton, dates back to 1851 and has been stripped back and fully refurbished whilst maintaining a wealth of period features.

Designed by David Bryce, the architect behind Fettes College and the Bank of Scotland head office building on The Mound in Edinburgh, the B-listed property sits within 15 acres of land and has a tennis court and stables. Inside, there is a stunning bar, home cinema and wine cellar.

The baronial-style castle is being sold by Ellisons for offers over £4.5m. Take a look through our photo gallery to see the stunning Ormiston Castle.

Ormiston Castle is an original Scottish ‘B’ listed baronial house which has been stripped back and fully refurbished whilst maintaining a wealth of period features. Photo: Ellisons

1. Ormiston Castle

Ormiston Castle is an original Scottish ‘B’ listed baronial house which has been stripped back and fully refurbished whilst maintaining a wealth of period features. Photo: Ellisons Photo: Ellisons

Photo Sales
The Scottish ‘B’ listed baronial house has its very own bar, which is perfect for entertaining guests or hosting events. Photo: Ellisons

2. At the bar

The Scottish ‘B’ listed baronial house has its very own bar, which is perfect for entertaining guests or hosting events. Photo: Ellisons Photo: Ellisons

Photo Sales
No need to make a trip to the multiplex, as Ormiston Castle has its own home cinema, complete with comfy seats.

3. Home cinema

No need to make a trip to the multiplex, as Ormiston Castle has its own home cinema, complete with comfy seats. Photo: Ellisons

Photo Sales
The property benefits from 15 acres of amenity space which is concentric, coupled with a tennis court and equestrian facilities.

4. Anyone for tennis?

The property benefits from 15 acres of amenity space which is concentric, coupled with a tennis court and equestrian facilities. Photo: Ellisons

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:West LothianEdinburgh