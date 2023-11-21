Look inside West Lothian castle dating back to 1851 with cinema, bar and tennis courts on sale for £4.5m

A historic castle in West Lothian has gone on the market for over £4.5m – and as our pictures show,it’s an absolute stunner.
Ormiston Castle, in Kirknewton, dates back to 1851 and has been stripped back and fully refurbished whilst maintaining a wealth of period features.
Designed by David Bryce, the architect behind Fettes College and the Bank of Scotland head office building on The Mound in Edinburgh, the B-listed property sits within 15 acres of land and has a tennis court and stables. Inside, there is a stunning bar, home cinema and wine cellar.
The baronial-style castle is being sold by Ellisons for offers over £4.5m. Take a look through our photo gallery to see the stunning Ormiston Castle.
Ormiston Castle is an original Scottish 'B' listed baronial house which has been stripped back and fully refurbished whilst maintaining a wealth of period features.
The Scottish 'B' listed baronial house has its very own bar, which is perfect for entertaining guests or hosting events.
No need to make a trip to the multiplex, as Ormiston Castle has its own home cinema, complete with comfy seats.
The property benefits from 15 acres of amenity space which is concentric, coupled with a tennis court and equestrian facilities.