Modern family home on the outskirts of Edinburgh
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST

This five-bedroom Hillend stone-built cottage has been extensively renovated to create a bright, modern family home, which is currently available for offers over £575,000.

This tastefully extended, traditional, stone-built Heather Cottage is a short drive to the Edinburgh City Bypass, providing quick and easy access to the north and south, with Straiton Retail Park within easy reach providing an abundance of excellent amenities.

To view this property, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707.

An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this tastefully extended, traditional, stone-built cottage set in a semi-rural location in the desirable area of Hillend.

1. Heather Cottage, Hillend

An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this tastefully extended, traditional, stone-built cottage set in a semi-rural location in the desirable area of Hillend. Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
The fantastic open plan sitting/dining room/kitchen includes this large and modern lounge area, with full length windows flooding the room in natural light.

2. Lounge

The fantastic open plan sitting/dining room/kitchen includes this large and modern lounge area, with full length windows flooding the room in natural light. Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
The property's contemporary bathroom is an incredible luxury room of good size.

3. Bathroom

The property's contemporary bathroom is an incredible luxury room of good size. Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
Double gates provide access to a secure two car driveway with large, neatly landscaped gardens surrounding the property.

4. Garden

Double gates provide access to a secure two car driveway with large, neatly landscaped gardens surrounding the property. Photo: Deans Properties

Photo Sales
