Midlothian for sale: 5 bedroom Hillend stone-built cottage fully renovated to create a bright, modern family home
Modern family home on the outskirts of Edinburgh
This five-bedroom Hillend stone-built cottage has been extensively renovated to create a bright, modern family home, which is currently available for offers over £575,000.
This tastefully extended, traditional, stone-built Heather Cottage is a short drive to the Edinburgh City Bypass, providing quick and easy access to the north and south, with Straiton Retail Park within easy reach providing an abundance of excellent amenities.
To view this property, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707.
1 / 3