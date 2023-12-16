The home was transformed by property experts on the popular home design show.

A renovated Midlothian home with ‘gorgeous’ views of the Pentlands that featured on the TV show Love It or List It is now available to let.

The four-bedroom bungalow at Damnhead is located seven miles from Edinburgh nestled in farmland.

The stunning property had a facelift in an episode of the Channel 4 home design series filmed in the summer of 2022. Hosts Kirstie Allsop and Phil Spencer later revisited Fairview for an episode that aired in January this year. After deciding to keep their home on the show, the owners later decided to put it up for rent. It’s now available for £3000 a month from January, 2024.

Perfect for a family the spacious property comes unfurnished and comprises an entrance hallway, open plan dining kitchen/lounge with stove and french doors to garden, utility room with rear door to yard. It also has a family bathroom, four double bedrooms, with one en-suite shower room, garden, parking and equestrian facilities. It has grazing paddocks, an outdoor riding arena with floodlights, tack room, stabling for two horses and one pony & solarium. There’s also a large detached storage barn with electricity.

Susan Guthrie of Galbraith, said: "Fans of Kirstie and Phil now have the chance to stay in one of the properties featured in the show. This is a fantastic property, with its lovely open-plan main reception room and gorgeous outlooks.

"The land available is of a manageable size and offers the rare opportunity to keep your horses at home, with the benefit of an outdoor riding arena and high quality stables, while living in a rental property. The house offers a wonderful rural lifestyle yet is only half an hour from the centre of Edinburgh."

Fairview bungalow The semi-detached bungalow is a spacious family home

Spacious gardens The stunning property has a large garden

Lounge with open views The open plan dining kitchen/lounge has french doors opening onto the garden