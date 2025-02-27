Planning secured for final phase of Queensferry development

Approval paves the way for further housing and infrastructure

CALA Homes (East) has secured detailed planning permission for the fourth phase of a major Queensferry development.

The final portion of Bridgewater Village, nestled between the approaches to the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing, includes an additional 217 homes, 25% of which allocated to affordable housing.

The latest phase contributes to the 980-home masterplan, delivering a mix of high-quality homes alongside essential infrastructure and community amenities such as a new primary school, care home and expansive green spaces.

This milestone follows the successful delivery of previous phases, which have already introduced modern housing, active travel corridors, and key infrastructure improvements to the region.

The final phase will form an expansion of Cala’s popular development within the Bridgewater Village masterplan,

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at Cala Homes, said: “Securing planning permission for phase four of the Bridgewater Village development is a crucial step in realising our long-term vision for this masterplan.

“This phase will not only provide much-needed homes but also strengthen connectivity and enhance the wider community through ongoing infrastructure investment.”

One of the largest residential developments in the region, the Bridgewater Village masterplan includes a mix of private and affordable homes designed to integrate seamlessly with Queensferry.

Cala Homes are currently selling at Rosebury Wynd ranging from two and three-bedroom terraced houses, contemporary three and four-bedroom townhouses and a selection of two and three-bedroom apartments.

The project has already delivered major infrastructure enhancements, including a new primary school and care home, as well as the realignment of Builyeon Road and improved links to local transport networks, ensuring accessibility and sustainability remain at the core of the development.

Planning permission for phase four comes after an agreement was reached between Cala Homes and BP Pulse to create a new electric vehicle supercharging hub and fuel filling station alongside commercial space for a food retail outlet and restaurant.

In addition to housing, Cala has committed substantial investment through Section 75 contributions, supporting local education, healthcare, and community facilities.

Derek Lawson added: “We are committed to delivering a development that not only provides high-quality homes but also contributes meaningfully to the local area, ensuring long-term benefits for residents and businesses alike."

Three showhomes on the site are available for prospective buyers to view, Cala is also offering a 5% deposit or full payment of LBTT for those looking to move in by April 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/rosebery-wynd-south-queensferry/