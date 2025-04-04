Scotland's ‘20 best places to live’ named in study as Edinburgh and Glasgow miss out

The 2025 Best Places to Live report, compiled by independent property buying agency Garrington, ranks more than 160 locations across the nation according to 12 separate criteria.

Coming against the backdrop of Scotland's sky-rocketing property prices, this year's report identifies a number of highly desirable locations – which all boast a good standard of living, natural beauty and high-paying jobs – where the price of a family home has either fallen or risen more slowly than the national average.

The ranking includes an interactive tool allowing you to search the full list of 161 Scottish locations by name, rank or county. You can access the tool by clicking here – www.garringtonscotland.co.uk/best-places-to-live-in-scotland-2025/

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 best places to live in Scotland in 2025, according to the study.

1 . Bridge of Allan, Stirling Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 1st. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Dunblane, Stirling Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 2nd. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Loanhead, Midlothian Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 3rd. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Penicuik, Midlothian Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 4th Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales