Scroll through our gallery to see the 20 best places to live in Scotland in 2025, according to Garrington Property Finders. Photo: Pixabay

Scotland's ‘20 best places to live’ named in study as Edinburgh and Glasgow miss out

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
A new study has ranked cities, towns and villages across Scotland to determine the best places to live.

The 2025 Best Places to Live report, compiled by independent property buying agency Garrington, ranks more than 160 locations across the nation according to 12 separate criteria.

Coming against the backdrop of Scotland's sky-rocketing property prices, this year's report identifies a number of highly desirable locations – which all boast a good standard of living, natural beauty and high-paying jobs – where the price of a family home has either fallen or risen more slowly than the national average.

The ranking includes an interactive tool allowing you to search the full list of 161 Scottish locations by name, rank or county. You can access the tool by clicking here – www.garringtonscotland.co.uk/best-places-to-live-in-scotland-2025/

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 20 best places to live in Scotland in 2025, according to the study.

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 1st.

1. Bridge of Allan, Stirling

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 1st. Photo: Google Street View

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 2nd.

2. Dunblane, Stirling

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 2nd. Photo: Google Street View

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 3rd.

3. Loanhead, Midlothian

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 3rd. Photo: Google Street View

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 4th

4. Penicuik, Midlothian

Scotland's 20 best places to live in 2025 rank: 4th Photo: Google Street View

