Edinburgh's 10 happiest and best neighbourhoods to live in 2025 according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:30 BST

Where’s the best place to live in Edinburgh? We asked readers to tell us the happiest neighbourhoods to live in 2025.

From bustling neighbourhoods full of cool bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families and dog lovers – there is no shortage of amazing places to live in Scotland’s capital city.

To help you decide where to buy or rent a property, we’ve put together this list to showcase some of the very best areas in Edinburgh in 2025.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the happiest places to live in Auld Reekie, according to the people who live here.

1. Edinburgh's 10 'happiest and best neighbourhoods' to live

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 10 'happiest and best neighbourhoods' to live, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021.

2. Leith

Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell

This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars.

3. Portobello

This seaside suburb in Edinburgh was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK and Ireland at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. Portobello has many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice cream parlours, arcades and beach-side cafes and bars. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema, and the excellent Church Hill Theatre.

4. Morningside

Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema, and the excellent Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8

