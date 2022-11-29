Take a look at stunning property near Edinburgh with 'one of Scotland’s most incredible views'

Talk about a property with the wow factor! What is being described as one of Scotland’s most incredible living room views has just gone on the market – and as expected, it has already attracted international attention.

The stunning four-bedroom home sits on the bank of the River Forth, just metres away from one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks – the Forth Bridge.

Situated by the waterfront in highly sought-after North Queensferry, ‘Taigh Na Rubha’ is an exceptional and exclusive new-build family home that offers substantial accommodation, spanning over 3,994 square feet.

Perfect for luxury lifestyles, the southerly-facing property boasts four reception rooms, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, as well as a large balcony, wraparound gardens, and generous private parking, including a double garage with a studio flat set above.

Extending off the landing and bedroom two, there is a large balcony that has a sunny, southerly-facing aspect and one of the best and most photogenic views of the Forth Bridge.

The panoramic views only get better by the stone bay for open fires, which easily has one of the finest views in the area, beside an informal access path down to the pier.

The property is listed for just under £1million at offers over £925,000.

James Shipman, Edinburgh Area Property Manager of Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a truly one-off property which must have one of the best views in the whole of the country.

“New-builds like this are always in demand but coupled with its stunning location, it is no surprise we have already had international inquiries into the property.

“The views are like no other, and it is a truly one-of-a-kind property.

“Properties of this size within North Queensferry are always in demand but given its waterside location, we expect this beautiful family home to not be on the market for long.”

