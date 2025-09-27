The photo gallery below shows the average selling price of a selection of the most popular areas and property type within Edinburgh, based on sales volumes.
Compiled from June to August this year, it compares prices to the same period in 2024.
The ESPC figures show that the average house price in Edinburgh overall has risen by 4.5 per cent, £315,961 in the latest quarter, up from £302,266 last year.
The Edinburgh area with the biggest rise in property price was South Queensferry/ Dalmeny, up by 12.5 per cent, while the biggest drop was in nearby Cramond/ Barnton/ Cammo, with the average three-bedroom home there dropping in price from £471,815 last year to £423,688 in 2025.