The 20 most expensive areas in Edinburgh to buy a home according to the latest ESPC figures

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 09:07 BST

Here are the 20 most expensive areas to buy a home in Edinburgh, according to the latest ESPC figures.

The photo gallery below shows the average selling price of a selection of the most popular areas and property type within Edinburgh, based on sales volumes.

Compiled from June to August this year, it compares prices to the same period in 2024.

Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

The ESPC figures show that the average house price in Edinburgh overall has risen by 4.5 per cent, £315,961 in the latest quarter, up from £302,266 last year.

The Edinburgh area with the biggest rise in property price was South Queensferry/ Dalmeny, up by 12.5 per cent, while the biggest drop was in nearby Cramond/ Barnton/ Cammo, with the average three-bedroom home there dropping in price from £471,815 last year to £423,688 in 2025.

The most expensive area in Edinburgh, where the average price of a two-bedroom flat rose by 1.3 per cent from the same period last year, up from £436, 563 up to £442,315.

1. New Town/ West End

The most expensive area in Edinburgh, where the average price of a two-bedroom flat rose by 1.3 per cent from the same period last year, up from £436, 563 up to £442,315. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Dropping from the top spot, the average price of a three-bedroom house went down by 10.3 per cent from £485,500 to £435, 306 in the latest quarterly figures.

2. Blackhall/ Davidson's Mains/ Silverknowes

Dropping from the top spot, the average price of a three-bedroom house went down by 10.3 per cent from £485,500 to £435, 306 in the latest quarterly figures. | Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
This area saw the biggest drop in property prices, with a three-bedroom home costing £423,688, a 10.8 per cent drop from £474,815 last year.

3. Cramond/ Barnton/ Cammo

This area saw the biggest drop in property prices, with a three-bedroom home costing £423,688, a 10.8 per cent drop from £474,815 last year. | ESPC Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The average price for a two-bedroom flat here is £406,870, a 3.5per cent rise from £393,054.

4. Marchmont/ Bruntsfield

The average price for a two-bedroom flat here is £406,870, a 3.5per cent rise from £393,054. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice