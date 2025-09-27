The photo gallery below shows the average selling price of a selection of the most popular areas and property type within Edinburgh, based on sales volumes.

Compiled from June to August this year, it compares prices to the same period in 2024.

The ESPC figures show that the average house price in Edinburgh overall has risen by 4.5 per cent, £315,961 in the latest quarter, up from £302,266 last year.

The Edinburgh area with the biggest rise in property price was South Queensferry/ Dalmeny, up by 12.5 per cent, while the biggest drop was in nearby Cramond/ Barnton/ Cammo, with the average three-bedroom home there dropping in price from £471,815 last year to £423,688 in 2025.

New Town/ West End The most expensive area in Edinburgh, where the average price of a two-bedroom flat rose by 1.3 per cent from the same period last year, up from £436, 563 up to £442,315.

Blackhall/ Davidson's Mains/ Silverknowes Dropping from the top spot, the average price of a three-bedroom house went down by 10.3 per cent from £485,500 to £435, 306 in the latest quarterly figures.

Cramond/ Barnton/ Cammo This area saw the biggest drop in property prices, with a three-bedroom home costing £423,688, a 10.8 per cent drop from £474,815 last year.

Marchmont/ Bruntsfield The average price for a two-bedroom flat here is £406,870, a 3.5per cent rise from £393,054.