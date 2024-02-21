News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.

The list of Scotland’s top 10 postcodes for million pound houses - and where Edinburgh ranks

New research by Rettie has revealed the number of £1m-plus house sales in Scotland hit a new annual high last year – and Edinburgh continues to dominate the market.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 08:17 GMT

According to the estate agents, 506 houses in Scotland were sold for £1m-plus last year, up from 504 in 2022.

John Boyle, director of strategy and research at Rettie, highlighted the resilience of the £1m-plus segment of the Scottish housing market during what he described as a “difficult” 2023.

He said: “For the Scottish housing market as a whole, 2023 was a difficult year. However, the overall outcome was not as bad as some had initially feared at the end of 2022. In fact, the average house price was actually up 0.8% for 2023, although market transactions were down nearly 10%.”

“What is clear is that the prime £1 million-plus market withstood the market headwinds better than the overall market.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.

EH3 is now the top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 46 sales recorded in 2023. This is the first time since 2020 that EH3, which includes the Edinburgh New Town and West End, has been the dominant postcode for £1m+ sales in Scotland.

1. EH3 - Edinburgh

EH3 is now the top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 46 sales recorded in 2023. This is the first time since 2020 that EH3, which includes the Edinburgh New Town and West End, has been the dominant postcode for £1m+ sales in Scotland. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
EH10 is the second top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 43 sales recorded in 2023.

2. EH10 - Edinburgh

EH10 is the second top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 43 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
EH9 is the third postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 37 sales recorded in 2023.

3. EH9 - Edinburgh

EH9 is the third postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 37 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
EH4 is the fourth top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 33 sales recorded in 2023.

4. EH4 - Edinburgh

EH4 is the fourth top postcode district for £1m+ sales, with 33 sales recorded in 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh