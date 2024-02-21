The list of Scotland’s top 10 postcodes for million pound houses - and where Edinburgh ranks

According to the estate agents, 506 houses in Scotland were sold for £1m-plus last year, up from 504 in 2022.
John Boyle, director of strategy and research at Rettie, highlighted the resilience of the £1m-plus segment of the Scottish housing market during what he described as a “difficult” 2023.
He said: “For the Scottish housing market as a whole, 2023 was a difficult year. However, the overall outcome was not as bad as some had initially feared at the end of 2022. In fact, the average house price was actually up 0.8% for 2023, although market transactions were down nearly 10%.”
“What is clear is that the prime £1 million-plus market withstood the market headwinds better than the overall market.”
Scroll through our photo gallery to see the top 10 postcodes in Scotland for £1m-plus property sales.