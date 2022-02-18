Morrisons began the offer to help customers manage the rising cost of living across the country. Photo: JPI Media.

Global oil cost increases mean that UK motorists are currently facing record highs when it comes to fuel prices.

British drivers are now paying an average of 151.57p per litre of diesel, climbing above the previous all-time high from November 2021 of 151.10p.

For petrol the average has reached 148.02p per litre.

In response, Morrisons has begun a new petrol offer designed to help customers manage the rising costs of fuel and the rest of the cost of living crisis.

Here’s what you need to know about the Morrisons petrol offer.

What is the Morrisons petrol offer?

Starting on Thursday February 17th and continuing until Sunday February 27th, customers who spend over £40 in Morrisons stores will get a coupon entitling them to 7p off per litre from fuel at Morrisons petrol stations.

The coupon can be redeemed until Sunday March 6th at 339 Morrisons petrol stations across the UK.

Buying certain items will not count towards the £40 minimum spend in order to get the coupon. These are:

- Fuel

- Tobacco

- Lottery products

- Morrisons Café

- Gift Vouchers & Cards

- Infant/Formula Milk

- Cash Back

- Dry Cleaning

- Fireworks

- Online Games and Instant Tickets

- Photo Printing

- Saver Stamps

- Postage Stamps

- ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards

- Delivery Charges/Pass

- Garden Centre

- Pharmacy

"We know that the cost-of-living increases are really beginning to bite for everyone in the UK and we want to help our customers by saving them money on one of their biggest expenses,” explained Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons.

“With Covid restrictions now easing, customers are using their cars more often and we believe this offer will help them to spread their budgets further.”

When are Morrisons’ opening times at petrol stations?

Morrisons petrol stations have varying opening times, depending on size and location.

These generally range from opening between 6am and 10am and closing between 7pm to 12am.