Moviegoers in Edinburgh can enjoy a discount movie ticket for just £3 this weekend, as part of National Cinema Day.

From classics to recently released films such as Beast and Nope, there’s a wide range of options available in participating cinemas, including Vue , Cineworld , and Odeon , for you to watch for just a fraction of the price.

The event has been created by the cross-industry body Cinema First and is supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association, and is the first day of its kind to be organised.

Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, encouraged everyone to visit their local participating cinema with their friends and family: "There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

Cineworld will be participating in the National Cinema Day on September 3.

“Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to further film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience with the film of their choice."

So which Edinburgh cinemas will be taking part in National Cinema Day and what films can you see?

When is National Cinema Day 2022?

National Cinema Day 2022 takes place on Saturday, September 3 and cinemas across Edinburgh will be taking part.

Which cinemas in Edinburgh will be getting involved in the National Cinema Day?

More than 600 cinemas across the country including major chains and smaller independent venues will offer the slashed price tickets to mark the occasion.

Venues taking part include major chains such as Cineworld , Odeon , and Vue , as well as smaller independent venues.

In Edinburgh, these are the major cinemas that will be taking part:

What films can I see on National Cinema Day?

Many theatres will be screening a mix of new films, as well as beloved classics such as Steven Spielberg’s 1982 family classic - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

This Saturday, you will be able to watch all the latest films, including Elba’s big-cat thriller Beast, Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan as well as American comedian Jordan Peele’s Nope.

For children, there’s Minions: The Rise of Gru or DC League of Super-Pets.