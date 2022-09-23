Following on from Bridgerton’s highly anticipated second season the showrunners announced in May 2022 that fan favourite Queen Charlotte would be getting her very own spin-off.

The news was greeted by thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Netflix sensation based on the Julia Quinn novels, and now another actress has been announced as joining the cast.

Sex Education’s India Amarteifo is joining the cast alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh who will reprise their Bridgerton roles as Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury.

Golda Rosheuvel stars as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton.

The exciting announcement was confirmed on the Bridgerton social media accounts with a statement that read: “Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifo, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed.”

Like Bridgerton, the prequel series will be produced by Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland as they announced the show on their social media account.

So, who is India Amarteifo and what else do we know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story? Here’s everything you need to know about the prequel show.

Who is India Amarteifo?

India Amarteifo had her breakout role as Lizzie in Sex Education. However, her role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Series .

The actress has also made a name for herself appearing in popular shows such as Line Of Duty, and Doctor Who.

When is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story out?

No release date has been confirmed as of yet, but Director Tom Verica confirmed on Twitter that filming wrapped in August 2022 after beginning a couple of months before in March.

The tweet said: "That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait"

More information on the show is expected to be announced at the upcoming Netflix global event TUDUM.

Who else is confirmed to be in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

The confirmed cast so far includes:

Golda Rosheuvel as Young Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George

What do we know about Bridgerton season 3?

Quickly after the release of Season two of Bridgeton it was confirmed that the show had been renewed by Netflix for a third and fourth season that would likely centre around Benedict Bridgerton and Colin Bridgerton, respectively.

Alongside the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Series announcement it was also confirmed that Jess Brownell had signed on to be the showrunner for both upcoming seasons: “Additionally, Shondaland veteran Jess Brownell, who has worked on Scandal, the first two seasons of Bridgerton, and the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna, has been named showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4 of the Regency era drama.

“We’re abuzz with excitement as we continue to share her brilliance with the world.”