New Bangladeshi restaurant in Edinburgh inundated with responses for complimentary curry

The Cove's grand opening will be on Thursday

The Cove on Hillhouse Road in Blackhall is set to open later this week and owner Masum Uddin offered the public a flavour of the Bangladesh and North Indian dining to come with a free two course meal.

"I didn't really expect that amount of replies if I'm being honest.

"But to have such a big interest in a new restaurant opening up is very encouraging.”

"We are trying our best to accommodate as many people as we can on Tuesday and Wednesday with two sittings each evening.

“We have emailed everyone who has been successful with their application for a table.

"From Thursday, November 7 we will be officially open. Anyone who missed out on the offer can book a table from then and enjoy the special dining experience that The Cove will bring to the Edinburgh restaurant scene.