New North Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant The Cove opens in Edinburgh

A new North Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant has opened this evening in the north west of Edinburgh.

The Cove restaurant in Hillhouse Road, Blackhall, has already enjoyed a busy week after owner Masum Uddin put on a free two-course meal for the public on Tuesday and Wednesday after receiving 1,000 replies to his offer.

Masum Uddin (left and chef Jahed Miah. Lamb shatkora and chicken tikka masala (top right) and lamb chop starters (bottom right). Pic: opusultanphotography.

The restaurant officially opens on Thursday night (Nov 7th) and the opening hours are 5pm-11pm, seven days a week. The Cove will initially employ12 members of staff.

The Food

The menu will be traditional North Indian with some authentic Bangladesh influences such as Shatkora, a specially-imported citrus fruit. Adventurous diners can also try a dish with naga, which was named the world's hottest chilli by the Guinness Book of Records in 2011.

Other dishes to look out for include the lamb chop starters, the 'staff curry' and the Cove special, all prepared with passion by chef Jahed Miah.

The bar inside the restaurant.

There will also be a dedicated vegan menu.

A takeaway and delivery service for the local area is also available.

Interior

With furnishings from as far afield as Turkey and Asia, little expense has been spared to ensure the city's newest restaurant looks the part.

The walls of The Cove are adorned by 2000 specially-cut manufactured bricks imported from Istanbul, while a chandelier, the steel chains of which represent cascading water, has been shipped in from China.

But the most eye-catching feature is the stunning bar area, built from 9 metres of translucent onyx marble quarried in Pakistan, which took owner Masum Uddin and architectural technologist Mohammed Rahman months to source. It's said to be the first of its size in an Indian/Bangladeshi restaurant in Scotland, and is a real focal point in the intimate surroundings of the 48-cover family friendly eatery.

The interior was designed by local firm MSR Bespoke Design Solutions.

Catering for local people

Mr Uddin said: "I've always wanted to do business in Blackall and wanted to bring a nice, cosy restaurant to the area.

"It's taken us quite a few months to get the place the way we want it and I hope the customers enjoy it.

"Blackhall is a thriving community in Edinburgh and it was important for me to try to establish a restaurant they could be proud of. We don't plan to rely on a busy passing trade but instead our focus will be on catering for people who live in the local area.

"We searched long and hard for the furnishings to give the restaurant the desired ambience. We're very pleased with the finished look and I hope the customers are, too."

Mr Uddin also runs Vinyasa in St Mary's Street, winner of the 2018 Bangladesh Restaurant of the Year Award at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Mr Miah, a former head chef at Vinyasa, said: "My passion is cooking and when I cook I cook from the heart. I focus more on the flavour of the dishes than how spicy they are.