And with the weather (finally) warming up it could be a perfect chance to try something new in one of the amazing water sport centres in and around Edinburgh.

Perhaps you’ve always fancied trying out water-skiing, or would like to treat the kids to an afternoon of waterzorbing and bumper boating on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Or what about seeing Scotland’s magnificent coast from a different perspective by hopping onto a paddleboard or into a sea kayak?

Here are 13 places – all within a 90 minute drive of the Capital – where you can have fun in and on the water.

1. Port Edgar Watersports Located in the South Queensferry Marina of the same name, Port Edgar Watersports offers tuition, hire and outings for a full range of watersports - from powerboating and windsurfing, to sailing, stand up paddle boards and kayaks - all in the shadow of the Forth bridges.

2. Foxlake Adventures Foxlake is an adventure hub offering huge range of activities, including the UK's first ropes course over water. There's also wakeboarding, ringos and open water swimming - all just 25 miles east of Edinburgh, nestled in woodland just outside Dunbar. It also has a highly-rated cafe/restaurant - Jay Birds Larder.

3. Willowgate Activity Centre Willowgate Activity Centre, on the beautiful River Tay just north of Perth, is just 75 minutes from Edinburgh and offers kayak tours and stand up paddle boarding. For those not wanting to get wet there's also a range of land-based activities, including archery and bushcraft classes.

4. Dun Eideann Sea Kayaking Dun Eideann Sea Kayaking offers inspirational guided trips, sea kayak instruction and coaching all within a short drive of Edinburgh - in the pretty coastal resort town of North Berwick. You can choose from skills course, half day, full day, or evening trips.