East Lothian beaches: Seacliff beach is a beautiful 'hidden gem' seaside location where you can see dolphins
Picturesque East Lothian beach has become home to a family of dolphins and boasts as dramatic coastline and sweeping sands
A beautiful hidden gem on the outskirts of North Berwick and just 40 minutes away from Edinburgh’s city centre is having its moment in the sun. Seacliff Beach is described as an alternative to Portobello and Gullane for those looking for a tranquil setting surrounded by nature and the chance to see dolphins.
Visitors can Wander down to the sands and take in the breathtaking views of Bass Rock – famous for its colonies of gannets and lighthouse – as well as the ruins of Tantallon Castle. The beach is a sweeping arc of golden sand backed by dunes and grassy banks and scattered with rock pools for little ones to play in. With the shores of shallow water, the whole family is able to enjoy a swim in the sun.
There are no facilities situated directly on the coastline, but there’s an “exquisite” cliff-top cafe called Drift north of Tantallon castle – while North Berwick has plenty of places to eat and drink.
Seacliff has been recognised for being the highest-rated dog-friendly beach in the UK, allowing your furry friends to come and enjoy the seaside. The beach is privately owned and has accessible paid car parking available down a narrow road from the A198 at Auldhame. This stunning spot was also used during the First World War and the surviving buildings of Seacliff House were used as a top secret naval base called HMS Scottish Seacliff.