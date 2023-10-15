3 . Cramond Island. Picture Ian Rutherford

Cramond Island feels like a bit of wilderness in the city. It's reached by causeway from the village of Cramond and offers views to Granton and Leith, North Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge and north to other islands in the Forth and Coast of Fife. It's bigger than it looks so be sure to check tide times for safe crossing back. Photo: Ian Rutherford