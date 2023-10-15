News you can trust since 1873
Dr Neil's Garden, Duddingston, is one of the city's best kept secrets. Lying next to Duddingston Kirk the secluded garden has a small pond featuring arched bridge, fountain & seating making it a peaceful spot and perfect for nature lovers.Dr Neil's Garden, Duddingston, is one of the city's best kept secrets. Lying next to Duddingston Kirk the secluded garden has a small pond featuring arched bridge, fountain & seating making it a peaceful spot and perfect for nature lovers.
Edinburgh things to do: 10 hidden gems and beauty spots perfect for autumn walks

If you’re looking for chance to escape in the city, here are some hidden gems perfect for autumn.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST

Across Edinburgh there is so much to do and scores of top attractions to explore. But sometimes it's good to escape the crowds or just go somewhere a bit different.

Autumn is the perfect time of year to go for a quiet stroll to soak up some of the city’s incredible views and the colours of the season.

We took a look around at some of the more hidden places, some even not that well-known to locals. Here’s our pick of the parks, ruins, walks and spots that are hidden or just a bit off the beaten tracks.

Seven hidden gems in Edinburgh where the city’s story and history can be seen peeking through

The picturesque Dean village is a stunning oasis in the heart of the city just minutes away from Princes Street. Iconic building Well Court dates back to 1880s and once was home to workers at the old water mills. Following the Water of Leith you can see Dean Bridge and St Bernard's Well as well as old mill stones and plaques.

1. Dean village

The picturesque Dean village is a stunning oasis in the heart of the city just minutes away from Princes Street. Iconic building Well Court dates back to 1880s and once was home to workers at the old water mills. Following the Water of Leith you can see Dean Bridge and St Bernard's Well as well as old mill stones and plaques. Photo: Tomas Sereda

Follow the trail of secret fairy doors at beautiful landscaped gardens in Starbank Park, Newhaven. The well maintained garden is a haven of tranquillity with great views out across the Forth. There's a play area for kids with tables, toys, painted stones with animal faces as well as book box libraries dotted around.

2. Fairy trail, Starbank Park

Follow the trail of secret fairy doors at beautiful landscaped gardens in Starbank Park, Newhaven. The well maintained garden is a haven of tranquillity with great views out across the Forth. There's a play area for kids with tables, toys, painted stones with animal faces as well as book box libraries dotted around. Photo: Jolene Campbell

Cramond Island feels like a bit of wilderness in the city. It's reached by causeway from the village of Cramond and offers views to Granton and Leith, North Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge and north to other islands in the Forth and Coast of Fife. It's bigger than it looks so be sure to check tide times for safe crossing back.

3. Cramond Island. Picture Ian Rutherford

Cramond Island feels like a bit of wilderness in the city. It's reached by causeway from the village of Cramond and offers views to Granton and Leith, North Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge and north to other islands in the Forth and Coast of Fife. It's bigger than it looks so be sure to check tide times for safe crossing back. Photo: Ian Rutherford

The mysterious medieval chapel, which once featured a 40-foot-high tower, now stands in a ruinous state on a flat outcrop of rock overlooking Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park. You can spot the picturesque structure about half way up Arthur's Seat. It's commanding position gives views of Port of Leith and the Firth of Forth.

4. St Anthony's Chapel

The mysterious medieval chapel, which once featured a 40-foot-high tower, now stands in a ruinous state on a flat outcrop of rock overlooking Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park. You can spot the picturesque structure about half way up Arthur's Seat. It's commanding position gives views of Port of Leith and the Firth of Forth. Photo: EEN

