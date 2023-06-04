If you’re looking for chance to feel you can escape in the city, check out our guide to some of Edinburgh’s hidden gems.
Across Edinburgh there is so much to do and scores of top attractions to explore. But sometimes it's good to escape the crowds or just go somewhere a bit different. We took a look around at some of the more hidden places, some even not that well-known to locals. Here’s our pick of the parks, ruins, walks and spots that are hidden or just a bit off the beaten tracks.
1. Dean village
The picturesque Dean village is a stunning oasis in the heart of the city just minutes away from Princes Street. Iconic building Well Court dates back to 1880s and once was home to workers at the old water mills. Following the Water of Leith you can see Dean Bridge and St Bernard's Well as well as old mill stones and plaques. Photo: Tomas Sereda
2. Fairy trail, Starbank Park
Follow the trail of secret fairy doors at beautiful landscaped gardens in Starbank Park, Newhaven. The well maintained garden is a haven of tranquillity with great views out across the Forth. There's a play area for kids with tables, toys, painted stones with animal faces as well as book box libraries dotted around. Photo: Jolene Campbell
3. Cramond Island. Picture Ian Rutherford
Cramond Island feels like a bit of wilderness in the city. It's reached by causeway from the village of Cramond and offers views to Granton and Leith, North Queensferry and the Forth Rail Bridge and north to other islands in the Forth and Coast of Fife. It's bigger than it looks so be sure to check tide times for safe crossing back. Photo: Ian Rutherford
4. Roof terrace, National Museum of Scotland
The rooftop terrace atop the National Museum on Chambers Street offers a panoramic view of the city skyline including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and Greyfriars Kirkyard. It's worth the trek up for the vista and lovely variety of plants along the edge of the terrace. Photo: Creative commons