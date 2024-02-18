We've taken a look back into our photo archive to find these great photos of Edinburgh from above in the 1990s.

These fascinating shots from the sky show there have been some major changes to the capital city's landscape since they were taken.

The aerial photos show how different areas like Tollcross, Gorgie and the site of the Omni Centre at Greenside Row have changed in the last quarter of a century.

1 . Omni site An aerial view of Leith Street and the construction of the new Omni Centre at Greenside Place, taken in April, 1997. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . City centre This aerial photo of Edinburgh city centre, showing Edinburgh Castle in the centre, was taken in January 1998. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Old brewery The former Holyrood Brewery site, pictured in November 1992, which is now the site of Dynamic Earth. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Restalrig/ Seafield Aerial photo of the Leith/Restalrig/Seafield area taking in July 1993 looking north-west, July 1993, showing the Eastern General hospital (right lower of middle), Craigentinny Golf Course and the two tower blocks Nisbet Court and Hawkhill Court (above left of middle). Photo: National World Photo Sales