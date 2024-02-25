We've taken a look back in our photo archive to find these incredible aerial photos of Edinburgh in the 2000s. Although taken just two decades ago, these photos show the great changes the city has seen since, including the transformation of many of our streets due to the return of trams to the city, and the big changes on our seafront at Leith, Newhaven and Granton. There was also the construction of the new Scottish Parliament, which completely transformed the Holyrood area of Edinburgh.