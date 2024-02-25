News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh from above: 17 great aerial photos of Edinburgh taken in the 2000s

Stunning aerial photos of Edinburgh in the first decade of the 21st century

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

We've taken a look back in our photo archive to find these incredible aerial photos of Edinburgh in the 2000s. Although taken just two decades ago, these photos show the great changes the city has seen since, including the transformation of many of our streets due to the return of trams to the city, and the big changes on our seafront at Leith, Newhaven and Granton. There was also the construction of the new Scottish Parliament, which completely transformed the Holyrood area of Edinburgh.

And while the city's most famous landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle and Arthur's Seat remain the same, our aerial photos also show some iconic buildings that are gone forever, including the old Meadowbank Stadium built for the Commonwealth Games in 1970.

The city from above in the 1940s, 50s and 60s

1. Scottish Parliament

A view of the construction of the new Scottish Parliament under construction in March, 2004, taken from the last crane on site. Photo: National World

2. Elm Row

Looking down Leith Walk as night falls in July, 2004, with Elm Row in the foreground. Photo: National World

3. Astley Ainslie Hospital

An aerial shot of Astley Ainslie Hospital at the Grange, taken in February, 2002. Photo: National World

4. Edinburgh Castle

Taken in September, 2002, this is a great aerial photo of Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town looking north towards Fife, with the Meadows in the foreground. Photo: National World

