Edinburgh Retro: 23 great pictures of people at work in the late 1970s - including milk horse, fruit market and new Safeway

By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

Change is all around us - and the workplace must be one of the fastest-changing aspects of our life.

The “innovations” of the 1970s are often the museum pieces of today. Take a look at the currency calculator which arrived at the Bank of Scotland in February 1977.

This selection of old photos drawn from the Evening News archive may bring back memories or give you a glimpse of life in Edinburgh from nearly 50 years ago. Enjoy.

The Rockwell currency converter was an innovation when it was introduced into the Overseas Department of the Bank of Scotland in February 1977.

1. Currency converter

The Rockwell currency converter was an innovation when it was introduced into the Overseas Department of the Bank of Scotland in February 1977. | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart

Workmen watch the launch of the MV Borthwick, a Liquid Petroleum Gas tanker, at the Robb Caledon shipyard in Leith in March 1977.

2. Launch from Leith shipyard

Workmen watch the launch of the MV Borthwick, a Liquid Petroleum Gas tanker, at the Robb Caledon shipyard in Leith in March 1977. | TSPL Photo: David Liddle

Inside the Chesser Avenue fruit market in Edinburgh, February 1977.

3. Chesser Avenue fruit market

Inside the Chesser Avenue fruit market in Edinburgh, February 1977. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

Radio operator Lynn Mcleod at the Automobile Association (AA) control centre in Melville Street Edinburgh, October 1977.

4. AA control centre

Radio operator Lynn Mcleod at the Automobile Association (AA) control centre in Melville Street Edinburgh, October 1977. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

