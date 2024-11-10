The “innovations” of the 1970s are often the museum pieces of today. Take a look at the currency calculator which arrived at the Bank of Scotland in February 1977.
1. Currency converter
The Rockwell currency converter was an innovation when it was introduced into the Overseas Department of the Bank of Scotland in February 1977. | TSPL Photo: Dick Ewart
2. Launch from Leith shipyard
Workmen watch the launch of the MV Borthwick, a Liquid Petroleum Gas tanker, at the Robb Caledon shipyard in Leith in March 1977. | TSPL Photo: David Liddle
3. Chesser Avenue fruit market
Inside the Chesser Avenue fruit market in Edinburgh, February 1977. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton
4. AA control centre
Radio operator Lynn Mcleod at the Automobile Association (AA) control centre in Melville Street Edinburgh, October 1977. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
